default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Marketing & PR

The New 4 Ps of DTC Marketing

Over the past decade, the rule book for DTC marketing has evolved, forcing brands to consider how they can stand out while still encompassing their values.
DTC
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

This #BoFLIVE event was based on the ‘The New Four Ps of DTC Marketing’ case study. Click here to read our full analysis.

As the fashion and beauty industry adapts to new customer needs, marketing has been a fundamental tool for growth for direct-to-consumer brands. BoF senior editorial associate Alexandra Mondalek discusses the new 4 Ps — positioning, personalisation, purpose and partnerships — and how brands have transformed with Millennial and Gen-Z consumers with Sean MacDonald, global chief digital officer at McCann, Olivia Yallop, creative director at The Digital Fairy and Maeva Heim, founder and chief executive at Bread Beauty Supply.

“We are long overdue [for] a re-shifting of focus towards a brand voice and [I] think that also plays into… a shift towards values and personalities and needing to communicate more serious conversations,” explains Yallop.

Related Articles:

DTC vs Wholesale: Striking the Right Balance

One Big Way Direct-to-Consumer Retail Is Changing

The New Rules of Going DTC

To participate in #BoFLive, BoF’s digital events series offering insight, advice and inspiration, visit our calendar where you can find details of upcoming digital events.

In This Article
Topics
Series

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022