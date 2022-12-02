default-output-block.skip-main
The Best of VOICES 2022 with Imran Amed: Day 3

Imran Amed sits down with author, speaker and poet Alok Menon and Carlos Nazario, global fashion director at i-D, to discuss the final day of BoF VOICES 2022
Alok V Menon and Carlos Nazario speak with Imran Amed at BoF VOICES 2022 at Soho Farmhouse.
Alok V Menon and Carlos Nazario speak with Imran Amed at BoF VOICES 2022 at Soho Farmhouse. (John Phillips)
By

The final day of BoF VOICES 2022 tackled a wide range of topics, from the politics of food to the power of forgiveness. Speakers included pop-star-turned-designer Victoria Beckham, Nike‘s Jordan chairman Larry Miller and activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

”The idea is that if we can use this platform, this stage, to bring to light issues that we feel are important to discuss,” said BoF founder and CEO Imran Amed about the power of VOICES. To reflect on the stand-out moments from the day, Amed was joined by author, speaker and poet Alok Menon and Carlos Nazario, global fashion director at i-D and Vogue contributing editor.

Here are the five sessions of VOICES:

BoF VOICES 2022: Finding Optimism in an Unsteady World

BoF VOICES 2022: Fashion’s Fresh Challenges and New Directions

BoF VOICES 2022: Creativity and Its Power to Change

BoF VOICES 2022: Technology For a Better World

BoF VOICES 2022: Live Your Best Life

Register for the livestream to watch day three of BoF VOICES 2022, where we’ll hear from global pioneers shifting the industry’s status quo and a daring group of entrepreneurs, innovators and scientists using technology to power a better future.

BoF VOICES 2022 is made possible in part through our partners McKinsey & Company, Shopify, Flannels, Brandlive, Lenzing, ShopRunner, Snap, Canada Goose, Invisible Collection, Soho House, and Getty Images.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

