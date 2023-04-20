Can A-List Estheticians Build Viable Beauty Brands?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A new report from the British Beauty Council found the sector contributed £24.5 billion to the British economy last year, 14 percent below 2019 levels. But fresh opportunities like domestic manufacturing could open up new paths for growth.
With a growing number of retailers looking to stock cosmetics, skin care and more on their shelves, brands have to think harder about which partner fulfils their needs.
Euphemisms like “pro-aging” and “anti anti-aging” exist to obscure the fact that the beauty industry is selling the same creams and tonics meant to enhance one’s appearance. It may be time for a new approach.
The Soho boutique is probably the first sex toy shop with a shrine to Wayne Gretzky, but it’s not alone in its pursuit of using vibrators and lube to lure shoppers into stores.