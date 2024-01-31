Inside the Glam Vs. Clean Girl Beauty Trend Battle

The Business of Fashion
Characterised by animal prints, heavy gold jewellery, glossy leather trousers, perfectly coiffed hair and a massive fur coat, the mob wives aesthetic is breathing new life into the fur industry.
A cadre of beauty start-ups, including Millie Bobby Brown’s makeup brand Florence by Mills, have mastered the difficult task of turning TikTok users watching clicky content into paying customers.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion.
With a limited number of targets on the market, strategics and private equity firms are rushing to snap up the most promising brands.
Funding rounds are getting slimmer, smaller and more spaced out, but investors still want to find – and fund – the next big thing. Here’s what’s catching their attention in 2024.
Pink hair anxiety and the mascara arms race.
The celebrity founder debuted her third attempt at makeup today under her newish label SKKN. But in a much more crowded market, it’s unclear what impact the line can and will have.