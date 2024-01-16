Introducing The Business of Beauty Daily Newsletter

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A spate of shutterings, bankruptcies and layoffs are rocking the beauty industry. Going back to basics by not overcommitting to executive hires and over-the-top marketing campaigns may be the route out, experts say.
Now that the market has stabilised, beauty brands of all shapes and sizes are eager to get their dues. The Business of Beauty identifies the top targets of the year including Kosas, Summer Fridays and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty.
Will SponCon work if you’re a Mean Girl?
The Spanish beauty and fashion conglomerate has taken a majority stake in the German premium skincare brand.