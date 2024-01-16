Introducing The Business of Beauty Daily Newsletter

One year ago, The Business of Fashion announced our growing commitment to covering the global beauty and wellness industries.

Our goal was to bring the same rigour and in-depth analysis to skincare, cosmetics, hair care, fragrance and wellness businesses as we have done for fashion. In 2023, we created two must-read weekly beauty newsletters; published a special edition of BoF’s “State of Fashion” report with McKinsey & Company on the beauty industry, created two deep-dive case studies on E.l.f. Cosmetics and hero products; and debuted the invitation-only The Business of Beauty Global Forum in Napa Valley, California.

Your feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are grateful for your readership, loyalty and enthusiasm. We have heard loud and clear that you want more from The Business of Beauty. That’s why, beginning today, subscribers to the weekly Beauty briefings will receive a new edition in their inbox every weekday, packed with our must-read news and analytical features. In today’s edition launching at 14:00 GMT / 9:00 EST, you will find my picks for the top M&A targets of 2024 (last year’s edition correctly predicted the sale of K18, Naturium, Parfums de Marley and Creed), alongside a feature examining how beauty brands can course correct after grappling with layoffs, bankruptcies and dried up funding, scenarios that have become all too common in today’s tough environment. To sign up for your complimentary subscription to The Business of Beauty daily newsletter, click here.

As a subscriber, you will also discover the work of our growing team, including correspondents Liz Flora and Daniela Morosini. Later this week, you will read the inaugural column from makeup artist and beauty brand founder Isamaya Ffrench. You won’t want to miss what the mind behind those impossible-to-forget lipstick tubes has to say on the intersection of commerce and creativity. Also on deck is Haul of Fame, Faran Krentcil’s can’t-miss weekly roundup of new and rumoured product drops.

Beyond our daily newsletter, you can expect two annual BoF Professional case studies focused on the beauty sector this year as well as access to community events in New York, London and Paris. And following the success of our inaugural The Business of Beauty Global Forum, we will be going back to Napa Valley, California between June 3 and 5 for the second annual gathering of top beauty leaders from around the world. To request an invitation to attend or learn more about partnership opportunities, email us.

When BoF evolved from a blog to a daily destination in 2013, we saw our community of fashion professionals transform as well. We hope to deliver the same kind of habit forming connectivity with you, our beauty and wellness community. We want to hear from you, so please email any tips, suggestions, comments, compliments or complaints to priya.rao@businessoffashion.com.

Priya Rao

Executive Editor, The Business of Beauty