default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Kylie Jenner Pulls out of Paris Fashion Week Due to Hospitalisation

Jenner, who will miss the launch of her new cosmetics collaboration with Balmain, did not disclose further details of her illness.
Kylie Jenner at the VMAs | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

LOS ANGELES, United States — Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner on Wednesday pulled out of Paris Fashion Week where she was due to launch a new cosmetics line with French luxury brand Balmain.

Jenner, 22, said on Twitter that she was sick and unable to travel to Paris to launch the collection as planned on Friday with Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star did not give details of her illness but celebrity website TMZ.com said she was admitted to a Los Angeles area hospital earlier this week with what an unidentified source described as severe flu-like symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.

Jenner's representatives did not return a request for comment on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately I'm really sick and unable to travel. I'm heartbroken to be missing this show ... Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream," she said on Twitter.

Jenner, whose lip gloss kits and other cosmetics have made her a billionaire, was due to launch the Kylie X Balmain line of eyeshadows, lip liner and lip gloss on Friday at the Paris fashion show. The line is to be worn by Balmain models walking the runway for the Spring Summer 2020 collection.

Jenner was also absent from the Emmy awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday where she was due to present an award with Kim Kardashian and her model sister Kendall.

By Jill Serjean; editor: Himani Sarkar.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Farfetch to Sell Violet Grey

The luxury marketplace acquired the cult beauty retailer less than two years ago, but is now exiting the category.

How Indie Beauty Brands Can Still Thrive

While emerging lines of the early 2010s were able to disrupt the landscape thanks to lower barriers of entry, new-to-market labels face a tougher road ahead as they struggle to carve out their niche and raise capital in a tough economy.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023