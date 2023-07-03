Mass Brands Are the Next Wave of Beauty M&A

The Business of Fashion
This week, Kering’s beauty strategy came into focus when the world’s second largest luxury fashion group announced that it is acquiring the niche fragrance brand Creed at a price close to $3 billion.
Hailey Bieber has grand plans for her skin-care label, Rhode, aiming to stand out in an increasingly crowded field of celebrity brands.
At The Business of Beauty Global Forum, activist and author Schuyler Bailar shared his journey to understanding beauty and self-acceptance as a biracial, transgender man.
Kering’s reported multi-billion dollar acquisition of Creed is just the latest blockbuster beauty deal – and the industry shows no signs of slowing down.