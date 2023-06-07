How Personalisation and Data Can Transform Customer Connection in Beauty

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The State of Fashion: Beauty finds that brands have a growing opportunity to tap into emerging wellness subcategories — from sleep to sexual intimacy to ingestible beauty — by upgrading existing products or expanding portfolios, provided they do so with credibility and authenticity.
Rising room rates have prompted hotel owners to raise the bar on travel-sized toiletries as the industry contends with changing realities, like the move away from single-use plastics.
While 2020′s racial reckoning promised sweeping industry change, progress has been slow. Today, Black beauty brands are hoping to court their consumers in more creative ways.
BoF Careers provides essential industry insights for beauty professionals this month, featuring roles from Burberry, Fashion Nova and Chalhoub Group.