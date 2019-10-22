Procter & Gamble Quarterly Revenue Beats Expectations

OHIO, United States — Procter & Gamble Co beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by demand for its premium beauty brands such as SK-II and Olay, as well as healthcare products.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $3.59 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the first quarter ended 30 September, from $3.20 billion, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales climbed 6.6 percent to $17.80 billion, beating analysts' average estimates of $17.42 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

By Soundarya J; editor: Bernard Orr