Sephora North America Names Artemis Patrick as President, CEO Jean-André Rougeot to Retire

The French beauty retailer announced Thursday that Jean-André Rougeot, Sephora North America’s chief executive and president, will retire in April 2024. Global chief merchandising officer Artemis Patrick will take the helm as president beginning Oct. 2. She will be the first woman to lead Sephora’s North American business.

In her new role, Patrick will oversee the retailer’s stores, e-commerce, marketing, tech and supply chain divisions. Following Rougeot’s retirement, Patrick will assume the position of president and CEO, with all executive functions, including Sephora Canada, under her purview.

“Her unrivalled retail, brand, beauty and consumer expertise, both in North America and globally, together with her remarkable leadership and in-depth knowledge of Sephora, will be instrumental in leading one of our most successful businesses,” Guillaume Motte, Sephora’s president and chief executive said in a statement to The Business of Beauty.

Patrick has been with Sephora for 17 years and played a major role in key projects such as Sephora’s signing of the 15 Percent Pledge and the retailer’s shop-in-shop partnership with Kohl’s. She’s also led product initiatives, such as increasing more diverse and inclusive foundation shades and offering a broader textured hair assortment.

Priya Venkatesh, current senior vice president of global merchandising, will succeed Patrick as global chief merchandising officer. The retailer’s Latin American division, which currently reports to Rougeot, will begin reporting to Alexis Rollier, Sephora’s global chief operating officer, beginning Jan. 1 of next year.

