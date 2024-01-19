The Business of Beauty Haul of Fame: The Stunt Beauty Boom

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
As we head into the new year, a look at what The Business of Beauty has its eye on.
Recalling the appeal of Lip Smackers balms and Lancôme’s Juicy Tubes, skincare brands like Rhode, Summer Fridays and UBeauty have the lip category cornered.
The most inspiring fashion brands from Comme des Garçons to Balenciaga are able to satisfy customer desire and still make sales targets. The same can be done in beauty, writes Isamaya Ffrench.
A spate of shutterings, bankruptcies and layoffs are rocking the beauty industry. Going back to basics by not overcommitting to executive hires and over-the-top marketing campaigns may be the route out, experts say.