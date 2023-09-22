The Business of Beauty Gathers Executives for an Intimate Community Event

The Business of Beauty held its inaugural community event at New York’s Hotel Chelsea on Tuesday evening, bringing together leading executives, analysts and decision-makers from across the industry.

The Business of Beauty's inaugural executive event at Hotel Chelsea, New York City. Pictured from left: Alice Gividen, BoF's associate director of content strategy, Priya Rao, executive editor of the Business of Beauty, and Robin Mellery-Pratt, BoF's head of content strategy (Cesarin Mateo)

Hosted by The Business of Beauty’s executive editor Priya Rao, and moderated by BoF’s head of content strategy, Robin Mellery-Pratt, and associate director of content strategy, Alice Gividen, the BoF Professional event distilled The Business of Beauty’s output over the last business quarter, supplemented with insights from BoF’s network of executives, analysts and experts, to create actionable business intelligence for its B2B community.

The Business of Beauty executive editor, Priya Rao, Alessio Rossi, an executive vice president at Shiseido, and Jeff Raider, co-founder and co-CEO of Harrys Inc. (Cesarin Mateo)

The discussion covered the most significant consumer shifts and new market opportunities, from decoding Gen-Z values and behaviours, to the scope and scale of beauty’s luxury opportunity, projected to reach a value of $40 billion by 2027. It also explored new routes to the customer — the channels and tactics driving growth in the sector, the brands driving explosive sales growth from TikTok videos, and the uncertain future of celebrity beauty brands.

Guests from left: Amy Juaristi, chief communications and public affairs officer at The Beauty Health Company, Carol Hamilton, group president of acquisitions at L'Oréal USA, Business of Beauty executive editor, Priya Rao, and Andrew Stanleick, CEO of The Beauty Health Company (Cesarin Mateo)

The discussion was followed by a cocktail reception, with executives from Coty, Shiseido, Estée Lauder Companies, Glossier, Aēsop, Harry’s Inc., Nars Cosmetics, Prada Group, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Pinterest and Nielsen IQ, among others, in attendance.

Guests from left: Marina Mansou, vice president of beauty and wellness at Kyra and Diarrha N'Diaye, founder of Ami Cole. (Cesarin Mateo)

More than 500 businesses including Estée Lauder Companies, Sephora, Coty, and Glossier subscribe to BoF Professional to upskill their employees, enhance decision-making, and foster innovation throughout their organisation.

