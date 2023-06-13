Unilever Prestige’s CEO on Unlocking Growth in Beauty

The Business of Fashion
The State of Fashion: Beauty explores why outsized influence of today’s teens and twentysomethings over consumer industries mean beauty brands face a fast-changing challenge to adapt their businesses — from marketing to pricing strategies — to remain attractive to this hugely discerning cohort.
Gen-Z sports stars like Angel Reese and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have become unlikely ambassadors for cosmetics brands, connecting them to underserved communities. Some are even bypassing partnerships to launch beauty ventures of their own.
At The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2023, Pamela Anderson shared her perspectives on how the definition of beauty — and the beauty business — is changing with Moj Mahdara.
Monica Arnaudo shares her thoughts in The State of Fashion: Beauty on how the beauty industry will increasingly prioritise mixing products and services that emphasise the mind, body, spirit and “feeling good” into daily routines.