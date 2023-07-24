What Beauty Needs to Know About the Biggest New Regulations in 80 Years

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
While legacy players such as Trojan and Durex have dominated the male sexual wellness category for decades, new age brands are banking on expanding notions of masculinity, product innovation and approachable storytelling to capture the male-identifying consumer.
What do Poolside FM and Isamaya Beauty have in common? Their founders have created brands with unique yet relatable identities.
The former Disney star’s brand has seen increasing popularity thanks to social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
Filters take centre stage on BeautyTok this week, namely the Age, Barbie and Celebrity Makeup Brands filters.