Explainer: How Russia’s Wartime Fashion Market Works

H&M’s decision to permanently close its Russian stores is a signal that fashion brands can no longer take a wait-and-see approach to the war in Ukraine.
The company said the decision was the result of operational challenges and the worsening conflict in Ukraine. It had faced public pressure to pull back.
They join a growing list of Western companies suspending business in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.
The Uniqlo owner said it will continue to operate in Russia, even international pressure in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine sees waves of companies pull out.
A growing number of brands are halting deliveries, with a handful saying they will suspend sales.
This week’s global markets round-up of fashion business news also features Advent to buy Zimmermann in a $1 billion deal, Amyris to shut down Costa Brazil and Onda Beauty and cotton yarn demand stagnant in north India.
The potential of the African continent as both a manufacturing hub and consumer market is still largely untapped. BoF shares key insights from sector specialists on the driving forces behind the evolution of Africa’s fashion industry and identifies what opportunities exist for local and international businesses.
Indian designers are showing in Paris and opening flagship stores in New York, London and Dubai but how many will become global luxury brands that appeal to clients beyond the diaspora?
This week’s global markets round-up of fashion business news also features Indian department store chain Shoppers Stop, Puma’s cautious note on China and Burkina Faso’s patriotic fabric trade.