The Brands Taking Indian Fashion to the World

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Industry leaders are divided on whether Galeries Lafayette’s expansion into India will spur other luxury department stores to enter the rapidly growing market.
Brands like Dior and Valentino are banking on India’s high growth potential, but it will take more than dazzling shows and sleek stores to turn this complex market into a major revenue source.
The potential of the African continent as both a manufacturing hub and consumer market is still largely untapped. BoF shares key insights from sector specialists on the driving forces behind the evolution of Africa’s fashion industry and identifies what opportunities exist for local and international businesses.
This week’s global markets round-up of fashion business news also features Indian department store chain Shoppers Stop, Puma’s cautious note on China and Burkina Faso’s patriotic fabric trade.
This week’s global markets round-up of fashion business news also features India’s Monte Carlo Fashions, PETA’s clash with Mongolian cashmere and UAE gold mines in the DR Congo.
BoF and the Portuguese Footwear Association co-hosted a panel discussion on the rapidly evolving footwear industry with CLINTS founder Junior Clint, Maria José Ferreira, head of research and development at the Portuguese Footwear Research and Technical Centre, and The Future Laboratory’s Marta Indeka.