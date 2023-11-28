At Art Basel, Lessons in Engaging Luxury Customers

The Business of Fashion
Almost 50 years since the creation of the ‘Wrap Dress,’ von Fürstenberg reflects on the highs and lows of her eponymous brand.
While Chanel recently restaged its latest cruise show in nearby Shenzhen, Louis Vuitton is betting on Hong Kong for the unveiling of Pharrell’s second collection for the house.
The Colombian designer faces up to 20 years in jail and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.
The British luxury brand’s quarterly results were disappointing, but we have yet to see the full potential of the new business and creative vision take hold, writes Imran Amed.