Banking Crises Are a Bad Look for Louis Vuitton and Gucci

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Start-ups that banked with the failed lender still have their money after regulators stepped in, but the crisis will change how brands approach their finances going forward.
His redefinition of contemporary portraiture is just one facet of the young photographer’s stunning body of work, writes Tim Blanks.
Traditional auction houses like Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Philips — known for selling Warhols, Picassos and antiques — are using Birkins and Jordans to cultivate their next generation of collectors.
With the UK no longer offering tax breaks to international shoppers, customers are instead flocking to Paris and Milan.
At European luxury’s first major outing in the fast-growing Indian market, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri will showcase the focus on feminist values and global craftsmanship that have helped power growth for Dior, BoF can exclusively reveal.