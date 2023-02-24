BoF Insights | Why Burberry Is Putting Statement Shoes in the Spotlight

The Business of Fashion
The former Bottega Veneta designer’s first collection is London Fashion Week’s hottest ticket. Ahead of the show, BoF breaks down what’s at stake for the British megabrand.
As incumbents like Adidas and Nike grapple with a cooling market, niche players and newcomers have an opportunity to flourish.
But his celebration of tradition isn’t all that it seems.
The Italian ski-wear brand’s large-scale events are a good example of how it’s able to play in the same league as brands with significantly larger budgets, argues Luca Solca.
CEO Michael Kliger said the company would increase its focus on cultivating a top-end clientele as demand from aspirational consumers softens.
La DoubleJ, the Milan-based lifestyle brand best known for its exuberant, joyful prints and cheeky sense of humour, has named Maureen Chiquet its new chairwoman as it looks to ramp up global growth.
The store will reportedly house beauty and fragrance, further cementing the area as a hotspot for luxury.