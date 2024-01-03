Post Chloé, Gabriela Hearst Charts Her Own Path

The Business of Fashion
At a time when the idea of ‘American luxury’ can feel like an oxymoron, the Uruguayan-American entrepreneur has attracted backing from French luxury group LVMH for her honest vision, marrying beautifully crafted collections with sustainable business practices.
The New York-based Uruguayan designer succeeds Natacha Ramsay-Levi at the Richemont-owned label, bringing a track record of success in handbags and a passion for eco-friendly practises.
Join BoF’s editor-at-large Tim Blanks in conversation with designer Gabriela Hearst on the evolution of Chloé, sustainability and fashion after Covid-19.
The designer’s last show for the Richemont-owned house will be on September 28. No successor has been named.
Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.
