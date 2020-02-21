Giorgio Armani Ridicules Fashion's Treatment of Women

The Business of Fashion
In the last three years, heritage porcelain brand Ginori 1735 has rebranded, introduced a furniture collection and expanded into lifestyle. Now, BoF sits down with CEO Alain Prost to learn about its next steps, including an update to its Oriente Italiano collection.
It’s time for executives to rethink the lines outside luxury stores, writes Imran Amed.
This week, softening sales growth at the French giant was the latest sign that the post-pandemic luxury boom is over, but chairman Bernard Arnault may be able to play the weak market to his advantage.
BoF’s founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed sits down with the men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton to discuss his journey into the luxury industry and his plans for the world’s largest luxury brand.