Heron Preston Launches L.E.D Studios

The designer is pushing beyond the streetwear category in fashion’s capital without losing his focus on sustainability. First up: A collaboration with vintage remixer Sami Miró.
The environmental impact of the photoshoots, runway shows and other creative projects that make the fashion system tick is coming under scrutiny. What are the solutions?
In Paris, Virgil Abloh explored sartorialism with a preconception-defying collection for Off-White, while Heron Preston’s first runway show wrote sustainability — and security theatre — into his take on streetwear.
After reaching €500 million in annual sales, Golden Goose is set to roll out a new cultural hub in Venice and leverage partnerships with creators including Suki Waterhouse and Brian Woo, joining players like Louis Vuitton and Moncler in putting culture, not just fashion, at the heart of its brand in a bid to widen its appeal.
K-style takes centre stage in collection that draws inspiration from South Korea’s contemporary and traditional dress.
The founder of hit LA-based label Rhude helped kickstart momentum at the Swiss heritage brand after taking up the creative director role in January 2022.
The luxury marketplace reports results amid skepticism about e-commerce stocks, and as its YNAP deal inches forward. That plus what else to watch for in the coming week.