Luar, Khaite and Tory Burch Named CFDA Fashion Awards Nominees

The Business of Fashion
The Munich-based e-tailer is benefitting from its focus on courting luxury’s wealthiest shoppers, CEO Michael Kliger told BoF.
Burton, founder Lee McQueen’s right hand before taking over the creative director role after his death in 2010, became one of the industry’s most respected designers in her own right.
Some $180 billion in luxury stocks have already been wiped out since July, and LVMH accounted for about 60 percent of that slump alone.
The founder of the streetwear sensation broke into fashion thanks not only to his steely determination and breakthrough creative ideas, but also the unwavering support of the community he built from the ground up.