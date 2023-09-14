Luar, Khaite and Tory Burch Named CFDA Fashion Awards Nominees

The Council of Fashion Designer of America (CFDA) announced nominees for its annual fashion awards on Thursday, the day after the close of New York Fashion Week.

Nominees for Womenswear Designer of the Year are Joseph Altuzarra, Christopher John Rogers, Tory Burch, Luar designer Raul Lopez and last year’s winner, Khaite designer Catherine Holstein. Menswear Designer of the Year nominees include Amiri designer Mike Amiri, Willy Chavarria, Colm Dillane for KidSuper, Teddy von Ranson and chairman of the CFDA, Thom Browne.

American Accessories Designer of the Year nominees are Ana Khouri, Brandon Blackwood, Coach’s Stuart Vevers, Raul Lopez and The Row’s Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Bach Mai, Connor McKnight, Tanner Fletcher designers Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kassel, Diotima’s Rachel Scott and Puppets and Puppets’ Carly Mark have been nominated for the Shop with Google American Emerging Designer of the Year award.

The awards will be presented on Nov. 6 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. During the ceremony, the CFDA’s Board of Directors will also pay tribute to Vera Wang for her contribution to the bridal category; while Domenico De Sole, former president and CEO of Gucci Group and current chairman of Tom Ford International, will receive The Founders Award and designer Maria Cornejo will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.

For the second year, Amazon Fashion will serve as presenting partner for the CFDA Fashion Awards.