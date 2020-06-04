default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

LVMH Says It Is Not Considering Buying Tiffany Shares on the Market

Buying the shares on the market would be one way of buying the jeweller at a lower price than the $16.2 billion agreed in last year's acquisition deal.
Source: Tiffany & Co.
By
  • Reuters

PARIS, France — LVMH said on Thursday it did not plan to buy shares in Tiffany on the market, which would be one way for the French luxury goods group to buy the US jeweller for less than the $16.2 billion agreed in last year's acquisition deal.

LVMH, the owner of Louis Vuitton, secured an agreement to purchase Tiffany in November but has not closed the deal.

Sources have said LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault wanted to renegotiate the purchase, after the retail business was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and US social unrest.

The Paris-based company said its board had meet this week, ahead of the U.S. firm's quarterly results due out on June 5.

LVMH said the board meeting on Tuesday "notably focused its attention on the development of the pandemic and its potential impact on the results and perspectives of Tiffany & Co with respect to the agreement that links the two groups."

"Considering the recent market rumours, LVMH confirms, on this occasion, that it is not considering buying Tiffany shares on the market," it said, without giving further details.

Buying the shares on the market would be one way of buying the jeweller at a lower price.

Arnault, France's richest man, talked to advisers this week to identify ways to push Tiffany to lower the agreed deal price of $135 per share, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Tiffany shares closed at $114 on Wednesday.

It was not clear what strategy LVMH might pursue to secure a price cut, the sources said, but one way into a renegotiation would be if Tiffany breached its financial covenants under the deal. LVMH has not asked Tiffany to reopen talks.

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sarah White; editor: Edmund Blair.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

The Party May Be Over, but LVMH Has Moves to Make

This week, softening sales growth at the French giant was the latest sign that the post-pandemic luxury boom is over, but chairman Bernard Arnault may be able to play the weak market to his advantage.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023