default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Moncler Announces Plans to Internalise Its E-Commerce Channel

The Italian luxury brand, which previously managed its e-commerce business in partnership with Yoox Net-a-Porter, said it will launch a fully integrated online platform in 2021.
Moncler jacket | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

MILAN, Italy — Italy's luxury group Moncler will bring its e-commerce channel in-house with a view to double the share of its online business over the next three years, the company said on Monday.

Online sales accounted for 10 percent of the total in 2019, split broadly equally between the brand's website Moncler.com and third parties, according to analysts.

The luxury outwear maker previously managed its e-commerce business in partnership with online retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter, now owned by Cartier maker Richemont, an agreement which expired this year.

Moncler said the direct management of its e-commerce will start with the United States and Canada in October this year.

In addition, Moncler will launch a fully integrated e-commerce platform in 2021, the company said.

"The use of artificial intelligence, already applied to warehouse management, demand planning and store replenishment, will be extended to new areas such as product recommendations on the e-commerce channel, client service interactions, merchandising and pricing," the company said.

By Claudia Cristoferi; editor: Silvia Aloisi

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

The Party May Be Over, but LVMH Has Moves to Make

This week, softening sales growth at the French giant was the latest sign that the post-pandemic luxury boom is over, but chairman Bernard Arnault may be able to play the weak market to his advantage.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023