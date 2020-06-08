The One Luxury E-Commerce Player That’s Consistently Made Money

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Vikram Alexei Kansara is Editorial Director at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and oversees BoF’s luxury, fashion week, sustainability, global markets and opinion verticals.
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
The star designer will need to embrace new ways of working to give her start-up label the best chance of success, writes Imran Amed.
The slowdown in demand for high-end brands is hitting the sector unevenly, as seen in the polarised third-quarter results released this week by Hermès, Kering and others.
The luxury-goods industry’s first slowdown since the pandemic is separating the winners from the losers.
Matter and Shape is a new design fair set to be held in the Tuileries Garden during Paris Fashion Week.