Streetwear Bringing Steady Growth to Global Luxury Market

Christian Louboutin chats with Rozan Ahmed about identity, passion and building a brand worth $2.7 billion from the ground up.
In the last three years, heritage porcelain brand Ginori 1735 has rebranded, introduced a furniture collection and expanded into lifestyle. Now, BoF sits down with CEO Alain Prost to learn about its next steps, including an update to its Oriente Italiano collection.
It’s time for executives to rethink the lines outside luxury stores, writes Imran Amed.
This week, softening sales growth at the French giant was the latest sign that the post-pandemic luxury boom is over, but chairman Bernard Arnault may be able to play the weak market to his advantage.