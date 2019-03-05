Karl Lagerfeld, His Spirit Is Everywhere

The Business of Fashion
The industry remembers the beloved designer, whose death was announced on Tuesday morning.
Tim Blanks remembers the celebrated designer.
The master designer transformed a dusty French label into a multi-billion-dollar global luxury powerhouse, creating the template that has been adopted with astounding success across the fashion industry. But the formula needs an update.
The announcement muffled speculation about whether Chanel might seek out another big name to replace Lagerfeld, whose passing was announced on Tuesday.
The appointment of the LVMH-prize finalist and former design director at The Row signals a return to the runway for the US brand, which hasn’t had a marquee creative director since the departure of Raf Simons in 2018.
The Comme des Garçons-owned retailer’s new Paris location is taking a radical — and risky — gamble on indie labels over big brand concessions at a challenging moment for the fashion market. ‘The hunger for sure is out there — I feel it,’ said CEO Adrian Joffe.
LVMH Fashion Group’s managing director Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou will add CEO of the Roman brand to his responsibilities, according to an internal announcement.
This week, The Vampire’s Wife announced its closure and Dion Lee called in administrators, only days after Mara Hoffman said it was shutting down and Roksanda narrowly escaped administration. Many more may follow.