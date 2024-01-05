How to Reach Shoppers When They’re Not in the Mood to Shop

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Discounted airfare and lower hotel occupancies in recent months signal weakening demand in the vacation economy. For brands that thrived on “revenge travel,” this means pivoting to more versatile products and offering cheaper options.
Forty-five million American consumers will have to account for a new expense this fall as the three-year pause on student loan interest accruement ends. Retailers resilient to the shock will be those that offer a distinct assortment of products while conveying a sense of value.
Luxury spending may be flagging, and Miami has lost some of its pandemic-era heat. But there are plenty of opportunities for fashion brands if they know where to look.
Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.
The sportswear brand surpassed $1 billion in revenue in 2022, buoyed by soaring demand for its fashion-forward performance products, parent-company Amer Sports’ IPO filing revealed.
From zeroing in on traceability to sharpening inventory management, PVH’s chief supply chain officer, David Savman, unpacks in this interview for The State of Fashion 2024 what it takes for retailers, brands and their suppliers to thrive together.
The announcement comes after the sportswear giant said sales only rose 1 percent in the three months to Nov. 30.
CEO Richard Dickson, the executive responsible for Barbiemania in 2023, is now trying to give Gap the same treatment.