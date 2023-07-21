Where US Consumers Are Shopping and What They’re Buying

The Business of Fashion
Fashion brands that looked to China to drive growth for much of the last decade are leaning into the opportunity in the United States.
Sales growth has slowed sharply after a two-year surge. But analysts expect the American luxury market to bounce back soon, as brands open more stores and adapt their offer to changing tastes.
In a bid to reach a wider set of customers, the Johannesburg-based designer will create the team’s uniforms for the upcoming season and release fan apparel as well.
The German apparel maker takes the hip hop artist formerly known as Kanye West to court, claiming Ye used marketing funds for unauthorised purposes.
Driven partly by nostalgia and partly by the trend for 1990s and Y2K styles, people are snatching up products from Gap's heyday. But those same shoppers aren’t necessarily buying what Gap has in stores now.
US consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in two years in June, potentially bringing to a close a period that changed how many fashion brands value their goods.