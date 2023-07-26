Will AI Finally Bring Visibility to Fashion’s Supply Chain?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
One start-up has attracted partners like Klarna by offering a way to estimate the carbon footprints for millions of products, despite fashion’s lack of data on its upstream supply chain.
A digital twin of the supply chain that lets brands optimise their operations, minimise costs and increase speeds might sound like a distant dream, but companies including denim manufacturer Saitex are trying to make it a reality.
H&M and Kering are among the fashion players that have recently launched pilot programmes to trace their supply chains using blockchain technology.
The copying claims in the latest lawsuit against Shein are the sort fast-fashion retailers have fended off for years. Where they take a new turn is their assertion that Shein’s infringement is driven by an algorithm.
Instalment payment services helped fuel sales for years. But high interest rates could soon have shoppers pulling back.
Meta’s social network, which launched Wednesday, is the biggest competitor yet to the Elon Musk-owned platform and potentially gives fashion an important new channel for reaching audiences.
The social media platform’s shopping program is its fastest-growing feature, with a burgeoning fan base in Southeast Asia.