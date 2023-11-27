Do Brands Need Chief Digital Officers?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Once limited to advertising, today’s top marketers are held up as creative visionaries and data-driven decision makers responsible for a brand’s growth. No wonder so many are taking the top job for themselves.
The next phase of artificial intelligence promises to change – and potentially eliminate – many jobs that were unaffected by previous waves of automation.
Allbirds, Stitch Fix and Burberry have all named new finance chiefs this month alone as the role becomes increasingly demanding and in-demand.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.
The end-of-year shopping rush is prime time for cyber attackers targeting businesses and their customers. While costs related to these attacks keep growing, there are steps companies can take to defend themselves.
The search and advertising giant on Thursday announced three new tools aimed at assisting online shoppers with their purchases.
Platforms like Instagram let sports stars connect with fans in ways they couldn’t previously, while helping to make fashion a vital element of an athlete’s image and branding.