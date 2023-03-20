How CFOs Became One of Fashion’s Most In Demand Roles

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The executive ranks at big brands increasingly include once-unknown job titles, reflecting an industry-wide shift in focus to improve its record on areas such as diversity, sustainability and logistics.
Brands and retailers are increasingly looking to other sectors to fill their upper ranks but companies and candidates alike have to make an effort for these relationships to work.
Several major fashion firms, including VF Corp., The Gap and The RealReal, are without a permanent chief and experts say the turmoil at the top is a prime opportunity to reshape the industry’s leadership profile. MyTheresa and J.Crew CEOs discuss leadership.
BoF Careers spoke with recruitment executives, HR managers and DEI leaders from fashion brands and businesses including Selfridges, Burberry and Alexander McQueen, who shared their top-line advice for emerging talent navigating fashion’s job market.
At BoF VOICES 2022, the seasoned Nike executive discussed the power of second chances and the secret he kept while building Michael Jordan’s brand.
To discuss how fashion can bolster its efforts in inclusive recruitment and retention strategies, BoF Careers co-hosted a panel with The Outsiders Perspective. Its founder, Jamie Gill, was joined by Selfridges’ head of recruitment, Sharlene John, and Capri Holdings’ global diversity and inclusion manager, Ben de Pfeiffer-Key. Now, BoF shares key insights from the panel.
