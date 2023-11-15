How Social Media Turned Athletes Into Fashion Marketing Machines

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Capitalising on sport’s soaring commercial and cultural relevance is becoming a primary focus for fashion brands. Winning sports-marketing strategies today hinge on building long-term, collaborative partnerships with athletes and organisations that resonate with a brand’s target consumers, as experts in BoF’s latest case study explain.
In the key China market, sports stars are an increasingly popular choice for luxury brands aiming to broaden their appeal while limiting their exposure to scandal-prone entertainers.
High-profile athletes used to make money by inking licensing deals with retailers that use their names on jerseys and shorts. Today, sports stars like Russell Westbrook and Megan Rapinoe are launching their own labels, with full financial and creative control.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
In London, leaders from Chanel, Burberry, Jimmy Choo and more joined BoF Insights, The Business of Fashion’s data and analysis think tank, to explore the findings from The BoF Brand Magic Index.
Croissant is a start-up that melds retail with resale, showing shoppers the secondhand market value of products they want to buy, as well as offering them a simple way to resell those items for immediate cash.
Brands are starting to adopt the tags in large numbers as they prepare to meet major new EU regulations coming down the pipeline. They’re using the opportunity to build in customer-facing features that can appeal to shoppers, too.
The online retailer dropped its first collection of physical garments based on designs from the winners of AI Fashion Week.