BoF VOICES 2022 | Session 2: Back to ‘Reality’ for the Fashion Industry

Changes brought on by the pandemic are giving way to a new reality, requiring industry leaders to re-evaluate their business, creative and sustainability strategies to match new market conditions and rapidly evolving customer sentiment.

Join us for BoF VOICES Session 2 on Nov. 30, to meet the global pioneers who are shifting the industry’s status quo.

Achim Berg, McKinsey senior partner, together with BoF's Imran Amed will unveil the exclusive findings from the much-anticipated State of Fashion 2023 report.

Tariq Fancy will share why he believes ESG investing is a "dangerous placebo" — and what the reality of the commitments we need to see look like, at scale.

Maxine Bédat, founder and director of New Standard Institute, will join Baroness Lola Young to detail why regulation is the industry's only hope in driving sustainable transformation.

Michael Murray, chief executive of luxury retailer Flannels and Cecilia Morelli, co-founder of Mumbai's luxury concept store Le Mill, will make the case for courting luxury's forgotten customers.

Paloma Elsesser and Carlos Nazario, global fashion director of i-D, will share their insights on building powerful, creative imagery for a new and inclusive age in fashion.

Jerry Lorenzo will discuss the evolution of his label, Fear of God, from category expansion, to creative collaboration and building a winning diffusion line strategy.

Gigi Hadid will discuss balancing high-quality craftsmanship with accessible price points for her direct-to-consumer knitwear brand, Guest In Residence.

BoF VOICES 2022 LIVESTREAM SESSIONS:

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 17:00 to 19:00 GMT: The Wider World

From politics and the global economy to social issues and humanitarian crises, every fashion business is impacted by the wider world. Here we take a step back to understand the bigger picture.

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 11:00 to 13:00 GMT: Inside the Fashion System

The fashion industry is transforming before our eyes. Here we encounter the people who are asking questions about how it needs to change and imagining the exciting opportunities that could bring.

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 15:00 to 17:00 GMT: Technology and Innovation

We meet a daring group of scientists, technologists and entrepreneurs who are reshaping the world and, in the process, the way our industry will work in the future.

Thursday, Dec. 1, 11:00 to 13:00 GMT: Global Culture and Creativity

We are living in an era of global culture and creativity, fuelled by the rise of technology platforms that connect us all to film, television, music, art and fashion from across the planet. We take a tour around the world to meet inspiring creative leaders.

Thursday, Dec. 1, 15:00 to 17:00 GMT: Live Your Best Life

Let’s put things into perspective. Listen to passionate individuals with inspiring stories and discover how to live a life with purpose and authenticity.

