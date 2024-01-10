How AI Is Changing Fashion’s Recruiting Process

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The next phase of artificial intelligence promises to change – and potentially eliminate – many jobs that were unaffected by previous waves of automation.
One of the technology’s great promises is to let retailers make far more accurate forecasts about how much to produce, down to the level of size and colour. But knowing what consumers will want months in advance isn’t so simple.
Innovation doesn’t have to be the enemy of luxury craftsmanship if it helps, not replaces, human creators. The question is whether a technology like AI will respect those limits as it continues to advance.
Sheena Butler-Young is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers workplace, talent and issues surrounding diversity and inclusion.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Kering, Ralph Lauren and La Double J.
In 2020, like many companies, the $50 billion yoga apparel brand created a new department to improve internal diversity and inclusion, and to create a more equitable playing field for minorities. In interviews with BoF, 14 current and former employees said things only got worse.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion creatives this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative landscape.
Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.