Announcing Invisible Collection, Chalhoub Group and Icicle

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Neiman Marcus, Carhartt and 16Arlington.
SMCP Group, the french parent of accessible luxury labels Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot & De Fursac, is launching an academy to make the store associate role more modern and exciting.
Several major fashion firms, including VF Corp., The Gap and The RealReal, are without a permanent chief and experts say the turmoil at the top is a prime opportunity to reshape the industry’s leadership profile. MyTheresa and J.Crew CEOs discuss leadership.
Fashion executives need a new vision for what the organisation of the future will look like, focusing on attracting and retaining top talent as well as elevating teams and senior positions to align with strategic objectives for growth.