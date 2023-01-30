default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Announcing Invisible Collection, Chalhoub Group and Icicle

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
The Invisible Collection products by Vincent Leroux for Elle Decoration.
The Invisible Collection products by Vincent Leroux for Elle Decoration. The Invisible Collection.
By

This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

Invisible Collection is a designer furniture sourcing platform established in 2016 by former reinsurance risk specialist Anna Zaoui and former journalist and lifestyle editor at Bloomberg, Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays. The brand offers pieces created by interior designers and architects for private projects, to design amateurs and collectors around the world. Invisible Collection is looking to hire a CTO and a procurement and logistics coordinator in London.

Chalhoub Group is a luxury goods retailer and distributor based in the Middle East, founded by Michel Chalhoub in 1955. A regional distribution and franchise partner, the company works with hundreds of global fashion and beauty brands including Dior, Tory Burch and Yves Saint Laurent, along with joint ventures with LVMH, Christian Louboutin and Farfetch. Chalhoub Group is now hiring an FP&A associate and a retail manager in Jeddah.

Icicle is a Chinese-French contemporary brand for women and men, producing garments and accessories with the natural use of materials, dyes and production methods. Established in Shanghai in 1997, the label later expanded its operations and in 2013 established the Paris Design Center, which acts as an international platform gathering the top industry experts and creative talents from fashion, design and branding. Icicle seeks to employ a sales assistant and product manager in Paris.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Neiman Marcus, Carhartt and 16Arlington.

The CEO Fashion Needs Right Now

Several major fashion firms, including VF Corp., The Gap and The RealReal, are without a permanent chief and experts say the turmoil at the top is a prime opportunity to reshape the industry’s leadership profile. MyTheresa and J.Crew CEOs discuss leadership.

The Year Ahead: What a Fashion Company Looks Like in 2023

Fashion executives need a new vision for what the organisation of the future will look like, focusing on attracting and retaining top talent as well as elevating teams and senior positions to align with strategic objectives for growth.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
How to Build a Profitable DTC Brand
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
How to Build a Profitable DTC Brand