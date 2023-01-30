Announcing Invisible Collection, Chalhoub Group and Icicle

This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

Invisible Collection is a designer furniture sourcing platform established in 2016 by former reinsurance risk specialist Anna Zaoui and former journalist and lifestyle editor at Bloomberg, Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays. The brand offers pieces created by interior designers and architects for private projects, to design amateurs and collectors around the world. Invisible Collection is looking to hire a CTO and a procurement and logistics coordinator in London.

Chalhoub Group is a luxury goods retailer and distributor based in the Middle East, founded by Michel Chalhoub in 1955. A regional distribution and franchise partner, the company works with hundreds of global fashion and beauty brands including Dior, Tory Burch and Yves Saint Laurent, along with joint ventures with LVMH, Christian Louboutin and Farfetch. Chalhoub Group is now hiring an FP&A associate and a retail manager in Jeddah.

Icicle is a Chinese-French contemporary brand for women and men, producing garments and accessories with the natural use of materials, dyes and production methods. Established in Shanghai in 1997, the label later expanded its operations and in 2013 established the Paris Design Center, which acts as an international platform gathering the top industry experts and creative talents from fashion, design and branding. Icicle seeks to employ a sales assistant and product manager in Paris.