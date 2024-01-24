Announcing Narvvi and Seiya Nakamura 2.24

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The first-ever UK Fashion DEI Report calls for more robust diversity targets and for leaders to acknowledge the connection between inclusion and profitability.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Prada Group, JW Anderson and Gap.
The nonprofit founded by Aurora James is expanding its largest fundraising event as it looks to double down in a challenging climate for diversity and inclusion initiatives.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion designers this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative and commercial landscape.