Announcing Narvvi and Seiya Nakamura 2.24

Founded by clinical skin specialist and aesthetician Leah Uka in 2020, loungewear and basics company Narvvi fuses beauty and wellness with fashion through their use of specialist materials. Narvvi is a direct-to-consumer platform with its headquarters in Manchester. The first flagship opened in the British city in November 2023. Narvvi is currently hiring for a national retail operations manager in Manchester, UK.

Seiya Nakamura 2.24, founded by its namesake in 2014, is a Japan-based showroom, brand accelerator and multi-disciplinary consultancy. Its clients include Rick Owens, Ganni and Sonia Carrasco. With a holistic approach to sales, PR and distribution, the company employs around 200 people, with offices and showrooms in Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong. Seiya Nakamura 2.24 is currently hiring for a wholesales manager in Shanghai, China.