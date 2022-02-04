default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

Announcing Peter Millar and Ippolita

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Detail of the Peter Millar logo at the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club. Getty Images.
Detail of the Peter Millar logo at the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club. Getty Images.
By

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Founded in 2001, Peter Millar is a luxury performance sportswear brand. Peter Millar’s design and creative studio is headquartered in North Carolina, while its G/FORE’s line is based in California. The companies share multiple distribution centres in North Carolina. Peter Millar is recruiting for a graphic designer in Los Angeles and a senior product development manager in Raleigh, North Carolina, among others.

Ippolita is a jewellery line inspired by Italian culture, created in New York. Each product is handcrafted, with its first collection having launched in 1999 with Bergdorf Goodman. The brands stockists include Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and Harrods. Ippolita is seeking to recruit an e-commerce merchandising assistant, in New York.

