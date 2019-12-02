Announcing Réalisation Par, Olivers and Sahara

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

Founded by Alexandra Spencer and Teale Talbot in 2015, Réalisation Par is an Australian direct-to-consumer brand known for its print dresses. Starting with six dress designs, the label now has over 40 styles and more than 500,0000 followers on Instagram. Réalisation Par is looking to hire a product development and design manager in London.

Olivers is a California-based brand that specialises in modernising sportswear. With an emphasis on fabric development, Olivers uses water-repellent, quick drying and breathable materials for its clothing lines. The athletic apparel brand is hiring a senior digital marketing manager to work out of their Los Angeles office.

Established in 1992, Sahara is a womenswear brand, manufacturer and retailer of fashion and accessories with a bohemian aesthetic. The family-run company, which currently employs 150 people, has 15 stores in the UK and opening a store in Berlin, alongside its online presence. Sahara is searching for a garment development assistant in London.

