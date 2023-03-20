Announcing Billionaire Boys Club EU and Turnbull & Asser

The Business of Fashion
Allbirds, Stitch Fix and Burberry have all named new finance chiefs this month alone as the role becomes increasingly demanding and in-demand.
BoF Careers spoke with recruitment executives, HR managers and DEI leaders from fashion brands and businesses including Selfridges, Burberry and Alexander McQueen, who shared their top-line advice for emerging talent navigating fashion’s job market.
At BoF VOICES 2022, the seasoned Nike executive discussed the power of second chances and the secret he kept while building Michael Jordan’s brand.
To discuss how fashion can bolster its efforts in inclusive recruitment and retention strategies, BoF Careers co-hosted a panel with The Outsiders Perspective. Its founder, Jamie Gill, was joined by Selfridges’ head of recruitment, Sharlene John, and Capri Holdings’ global diversity and inclusion manager, Ben de Pfeiffer-Key. Now, BoF shares key insights from the panel.