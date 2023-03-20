default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

Announcing Billionaire Boys Club EU and Turnbull & Asser

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Pharrell Williams and Bape founder Nigo.
By

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Billionaire Boys Club EU is an American streetwear brand co-founded by Grammy winner and Louis Vuitton men’s creative director Pharrell Williams, and fashion designer and A Bathing Ape founder Nigo, in 2003. With its aesthetic and sensibilities rooted in skater fashion, music and culture, Billionaire Boys Club lines also include Icecream, Bee Line and Billionaire Girls Club, expanding the label’s reach to new audiences. The company is hiring for a digital marketing executive and logistics coordinator in London.

Turnbull & Asser Ltd. is a British shirtmaker and Royal Warrant holder founded in 1885. Manufactured in UK-based workshops, the brand produces ready-to-wear, made-to-measure and bespoke shirts. The brand has stores in London and New York, and workrooms in Gloucester and Kent. Turnbull & Asser is looking to employ an e-commerce manager and a management accountant in London.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

