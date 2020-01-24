BoF Is Hiring! Will You Be Next to Join Our Team?

LONDON, United Kingdom — It's that time of year again! As the new year gets well underway and we strive towards our ambitious goals for 2020, we are looking to grow the BoF team with new job openings in our editorial, commercial, design, marketing and technology teams.

We have often found that the best way to find candidates that fit into our ever-growing team of fashion nerds — based across our global offices in London, New York, Shanghai and Paris — is to hire from within our own community. Could you be the next person to join our team?

You can find our current openings below or visit our BoF Careers page to see current and upcoming job opportunities at The Business of Fashion. Can't see something you like? Submit your profile here and we'll be in touch if something suitable comes along.

Editorial

Correspondent, Marketing & PR — New York, United States

This is a new role for a Correspondent in our New York office. The Correspondent will focus on BoF’s coverage of the Marketing & PR beat, writing insightful news analyses and sophisticated "consultative"-style features for the global BoF community.

Studio

Associate Design Director — London, United Kingdom

The role of Associate Design Director in our London office is to work with our in-house Studio team. The Associate Design Director will have a hands-on role leading and delivering on all creative projects, including projects across our Studio, Editorial, Commercial and Events teams, and will be responsible for the design and art direction of BoF’s influential print edition.

Content Strategist — London, United Kingdom

The role of Content Strategist in our London office is to work with our in-house Studio team. The Content strategist will work cross functionally across the BoF teams producing a wide variety of content creation, ranging from writing market-leading content to meeting with clients, to working with talent on set, as well as the analytical appraisal of content performance.

Marketing

Associate Marketing Director, Individuals — London, United Kingdom

The role of Associate Marketing Director based in our London office is to help grow the BoF Individuals Professional community and membership business. As a leader in the marketing team this role will be responsible for creating and executing marketing strategies to acquire, engage and retain BoF Individual Professional members.

Associate Director, Marketing Operations — London, United Kingdom

The new role of Associate Director, Marketing Operations is based in our London office and is looking at marrying customer insight to MarTech-enabled operational excellence. This role will help drive improvements in marketing operations and customer experience through application of marketing technology in support of customer needs.

Associate Marketing Director, Paid & Earned Media — London, United Kingdom

The role of Associate Marketing Director based in our London office is to help grow the BoF community. As a leader in the marketing team the Associate Marketing Director will partner cross-functionally and across individuals and organisations missions and develop and deliver on a global marketing strategy, creating engaging and original campaigns across paid and earned media.

Product and Technology

Senior Data Analyst — London, United Kingdom

The Senior Data Analyst is a new role in our BoF London office. The Senior Data Analyst will be supporting the evolution of our data platform and arming the business teams with new data and more sophisticated ways to interrogate it in order to learn and apply insight effectively.

Commercial

Senior Business Development Manager, Strategic Partnerships — New York, United States

The role of Senior Business Development Manager in our New York office is to work with our Strategic Partnerships team. The Senior BDM will be responsible for developing global partnerships that support the growth of BoF’s marketing and events. There will be a focus on sponsorship of BoF events, print and digital advertising and strategic partnerships across branded content and the BoF Podcast.

Business Development Manager, North America, BoF Careers — New York, United States

The role of Business Development Manager in our New York office is to increase sales of BoF Careers subscriptions along with employer branding partnerships. The BDM will be responsible for growing and up-selling BoF Talent Solutions to PR and HR executives across the fashion industry.

Customer Relationship Associate — New York, United States

The role of Customer Relationship Associate in our New York office is to work with our commercial team. The CRA will be responsible for the management, retention and growth of the existing business, advancing our enterprise customer solutions for BoF Professional.

Customer Success Associate — London, United Kingdom

The role of Customer Success Associate in our London office is to work with our commercial team. The CSA will be responsible for driving reader engagement of BoF’s b2b group subscriptions amongst customers and prospects globally.