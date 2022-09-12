Announcing 886 by The Royal Mint and Bugatchi

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

886 by The Royal Mint is a British contemporary collection of jewellery and homeware designed by creative director Dominic Jones — five-time winner of the British Fashion Council’s New Gen Award and named Perfect Jeweller by Perfect Magazine in September 2022. The collection is made from responsibly sourced precious metals, such as gold extracted from e-waste — laptops and mobile phones — and produced with the lageacy skills and expertise at The Royal Mint’s manufacturing facility in Llantrisant, South Wales. 886 by The Royal Mint is now hiring a sales associate and an assistant store manager in London.

Bugatchi is an American ready-to-wear menswear brand founded in 1981 by couple Cecile and Daniel Revah. The two combined their experience in retail to create the label, with design and material integrity at its core. Bugatchi sources fabrics from leading European mills, with accessories and select ready-to-wear pieces designed and manufactured in Italy. The brand also developed OoohCotton Technology — a technique that combines performance materials with cotton. Bugatchi is looking to hire an art director and a social media manager in Montréal.