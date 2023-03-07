Inside Gap Inc.’s Development Programme for Upcoming Design Talent

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tiffany's, Mytheresa and JW Anderson.
On the latest episode of The BoF Podcast, Coty CEO Sue Y. Nabi shares how embracing identity in the workplace can lead to better business outcomes.
Companies are increasingly finding that the best way to sidestep deficits in knowledge and experience among recent college graduates and veteran employees is to play a more active role in the education process.
For junior and senior talent embarking on a new role or a promotion, BoF Careers distils advice from leading fashion professionals, recruiters and career coaches on how to navigate a new job in fashion.