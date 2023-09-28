At Milan Fashion Week, Industry Leaders Gather to Discuss Gender Equity and the Next Generation of Talent in Luxury

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Zalando, Alexander McQueen and La Double J.
The latest BoF Careers’ white paper delves into how retailers can reimagine staffing practices to unlock growth, increase retention and improve the perception of retail careers as in-store talent becomes more critical than ever to success.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion creatives this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative landscape.
Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.