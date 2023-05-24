How Some Women Leaders Are Owning the Glass Cliff

The Business of Fashion
Several major fashion firms, including VF Corp., The Gap and The RealReal, are without a permanent chief and experts say the turmoil at the top is a prime opportunity to reshape the industry’s leadership profile. MyTheresa and J.Crew CEOs discuss leadership.
Companies must go beyond stereotypes about Gen Z and Baby Boomers when hiring, and think strategically about how to get the most from workers of any age, experts say.
Brands and retailers are increasingly looking to other sectors to fill their upper ranks but companies and candidates alike have to make an effort for these relationships to work.
Creative cadences, competitive colleagues and an ‘always on’ mindset create ample opportunity for failing to maintain a healthy work-life balance in fashion. Psychologists, mental health experts and industry professionals share their advice on mitigating burnout in fashion.
The industry’s “always on” mentality can make balancing domestic and professional responsibilities a challenge, even when companies offer robust family benefits.
During Mental Health Awareness Month, join BoF’s senior correspondent Sheena Butler-Young and commercial features editor Sophie Soar for #BoFLIVE, as they share key insights from recent articles ranging from handling burnout to supporting parents in fashion’s hybrid workplace.