How Beauty Will Steer the Hudson’s Bay Turnaround

The Business of Fashion
The clean beauty brand, which was valued at $1 billion in 2021 after private equity The Carlyle Group took a majority stake, will be available on Ulta.com starting Feb. 26, and in 500 stores nationwide on Mar. 5.
The $13 billion British beauty sector is heating up, with new entrants setting their sights on the market, including Farfetch and Sephora.
Following a $6 million Series A funding round, the sunscreen brand prepares to move past its club of creative clientele and reach the masses.
The oldest members of the youngest generation turn 13 this year. Like Gen-Zers and millennials before them, they’re already being defined by a fresh set of beliefs, aesthetics and attitudes.
South Korea is one of the world’s leading exporters of beauty products but the narrow definition of ‘K-beauty’ in international markets means many exciting brands in Seoul have yet to go global.
The makeup artist-turned-founder wants to fly solo with her second act: clean makeup range, Jones Road. Can she?