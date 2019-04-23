How I Became... A Stylist

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Sophie Soar is the Commercial Features Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and oversees BoF’s careers advice and written content partnerships at BoF.
BoF spoke to fashion professionals, creatives and the founder of a self-promotion platform to understand how to overcome feelings of self-doubt, from leaning on your professional communities to experimenting outside of your comfort zone.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion creatives this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative landscape.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from JW Anderson, AWWG and Alice + Olivia.
Facing mass retirement from their ageing artisanal workforce, fashion brands and makers are working to gain — and hold — the attention of the next generation of pattern makers, tailors and more.