How Retail Store Employees Should Upskill Today

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
A tailored recruitment service offering specialist support to secure top-tier talent for your open roles — from entry-level to C-suite positions across fashion, retail, luxury and beauty.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Ralph Lauren, Cos and AWWG.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion creatives this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative landscape.
At BoF VOICES 2022, the seasoned Nike executive discussed the power of second chances and the secret he kept while building Michael Jordan’s brand.