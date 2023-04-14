How to Elevate Internal Communications and Increase Employee Engagement

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Kering, Acne Studios and Elite Model Management.
Neiman Marcus’s Lana Todorovich shared how the retailer is navigating the luxury retail sector’s transformation with an emphasis on the customer experience, and how retail careers are changing in the sector.
Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion designers this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative and commercial landscape.